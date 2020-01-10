Nancy Pelosi to be Bill Maher’s First Guest on Season Premiere of ‘Real Time’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is set to be Bill Maher’s first guest on the season 18 premiere of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher next week.

According to a report by Deadline, the Speaker’s appearance will likely arrive amid her sending the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate.

“I have asked Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to be prepared to bring to the floor next week a resolution to appoint managers and transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate,” said Pelosi on Friday in a letter to her Democratic caucus.

On Thursday, the House voted to approve a War Powers Resolution, which seeks to limit President Donald Trump’s powers in the event of a war with Iran.

“We had to make a decision, we didn’t have time to call up Nancy — who is not operating with a full deck,” said President Trump on Thursday at a rally in Toledo, Ohio, where he defended his decision to eliminate terrorist and Quds Force leader Qasem Soleimani, without first asking Congress for permission.

According to Deadline, next week’s episode of Real Time will also feature an interview with Democratic presidential primary candidate Andrew Yang, as well as an hour-long panel discussion with conservative radio host and former Illinois congressman Joe Walsh, tech business journalist Kara Swisher, and presidential historian Jon Meachum.

“I have learned that the anti-intellectualism on the right doesn’t come primarily through stupidity it comes from hate,” said Maher as he wrapped up his show last season, insulting millions of Americans. “Telling people that you think they’re irredeemable is what makes them say ‘You know what, I’d rather side with Russia than you.'”

Maher has given millions of dollars to Democrat super PACs for their House and Senate campaigns.

According to campaign finance disclosures, the HBO show host provided his financial support to Democrat super PACs to the tune of $2 million. Maher donated $1 million each to the Senate Majority PAC and House Majority PAC in August, before the 2018 Midterm Elections.

