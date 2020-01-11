Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Sells Out Vagina-Scented Candle

Actress and alternative health guru Gwyneth Paltrow is selling a “vagina-scented” candle on her website Goop, which quickly sold out as of Saturday evening.

The Ironman actress is selling the $75 “candle named “This Smells Like My Vagina,” which ” started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP,” according to the website.

“The two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, ‘Uhhh..this smells like a vagina’—but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent,” the site states.

“With a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent, this candle is made with geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed to put us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth,” the product’s description states.

Paltrow has a controversial history in peddling questionable wellness products, promoting body vibes stickers, which it claimed could “rebalance the energy frequency in our bodies,” as well as sex dust, coffee enemas, “inner beauty” powder, vaginal eggs, handcuff bangles, vaginal steamers, “Psychic Vampire Repellent,” a BDSM kit, and self-love spray.

The company settled a lawsuit in 2018, paying out $145,000 over unscientific claims made about the vaginal eggs. The wellness brand suggested the product could “balance hormones, regulate menstrual cycles, prevent depression, prevent uterine prolapse and a combination of other illnesses,” as SF Gate reported.

The controversial wellness brand is coming back into the spotlight with the upcoming January 24 premiere of The Goop Lab on Netflix, which will examine “alternative health practices” and feature exorcisms, psychic mediums, and orgasms, according to the trailer.

“We’re here one time, one life. How can we really milk the shit out of this?” Paltrow asks in the trailer.