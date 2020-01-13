Alec Baldwin: Trump Supporters Responsible for ‘Near Moral Collapse of This Country’

Alec Baldwin is again targeting supporters of President Donald Trump, claiming this time that the “desecration of those ideals and the near moral collapse of this country falls squarely in the lap of Trump’s supporters.”

“American democracy has always been a struggle between the misaligned protections of specific freedoms and a raging, at times intoxicating, 12 cylinder economy. It demanded vigilant/consistent regulation, compassion for the disenfranchised and the periodic display of a necessary sacrifice that allowed for the long term health of our society at the expense of short term whims,” Baldwin’s began, in a longwinded social media rant on Monday.

“The desecration of those ideals and the near moral collapse of this country falls squarely in the lap of Trump’s supporters, as opposed as opposed to Trump himself, who is merely what psychology labels the ‘objective negative function,’ the Saturday Night Live star continued. “Like fire, floods and earthquakes, it destroys, and only destroys, by its very nature. Without prejudice.”

“It is Trump voters, particularly those who would re-elect him who bear the blame,” Alec Baldwin said. “For the undeniable and colossal destruction of everything that matters to us as Americans that cannot be merely monetized.”

Alec Baldwin has repeatedly lobbed personal attacks at the president and his supporters, seemingly ramping up the vitriol over the last year.

Last July, Baldwin claimed that “our friends in other countries” now believe that a “mass of Americans are outright racists.” The Mission Impossible actor followed that up a month later by saying Trump supporters “have swallowed the poison pills of racist hatred, election fraud, a revolving door of semi-competent or outright awful appointees” because money is all they care about.

The actor, a few months later, appealed to the president’s supporters and asked them to “get rid of him,” presumably in next year’s election. Baldwin ended 2019 by joining other left-wing Hollywood elites in encouraging people to take to the streets for protests in support of the House Democrats’ attempts to impeach President Trump.

