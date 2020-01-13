Cardi B Mulling a Career in Politics: ‘I Have Sooo Much Ideas that Make Sense’

Rapper and Bernie Sanders backer Cardi B said she would one day like to be a politician, declaring that “just a couple of years of school” would help her to implement her innovative ideas in Congress.

Posting on Twitter, the former stripper turned rapper said that she “really love[s]” the concept of government even though she does not agree with it.

“I think I want to be a politician,” she wrote on Twitter Monday. “I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment [sic].”

She did not make clear what branch of government she was referring to.

I think I want to be a politician.I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020

The 27-year-old added that she has “sooo much ideas,” and with a few years of formal education could bring major change to Congress.

“I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress,” she continued. “I deadass have [sic] sooo much ideas that make sense. I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table.”

I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress.I deadass have sooo much ideas that make sense.I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 13, 2020

The rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, has previously complained that Americans are not getting sufficient value from their tax dollars, arguing that the government should be able to provide free college education and universal healthcare.

Despite her dislike for high taxes, she last year endorsed Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders’s campaign for the Democratic nomination. A staunch socialist, Sanders has long advocated higher taxes, particularly on the wealthy, to fund major government programs such as education and healthcare.

It’s also worth mentioning her disdain for police — Cardi B told the New York Police Department last summer to “motherfucking suck a fart and suffocate on it” — and she’s got no love for supporters of President Donald Trump; she was invited to a Democratic event in Iowa after calling Trump supporters “fucking racist rednecks.”

However, Cardi B has expressed skepticism as to whether any Democratic candidate can defeat Trump in this year’s presidential election given the loyalty of his supporter base.

Just last week, Almánzar announced her intention to file for Nigerian citizenship after President Donald Trump ordered airstrike killed Iranian terror chief Qasem Soleimani, fearing the U.S. had become too dangerous. Her claim was welcomed by Nigerian officials, although she has yet to provide any updates on the progress of her application.

Naaaaa these memes are fuckin 😅😅 😩but shit ain’t no joke ! Specially being from New York .Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger.Dumbest move Trump did till date …I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 3, 2020

