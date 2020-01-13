Danny DeVito Endorses Bernie Sanders: ‘He Is the Man to Beat Trump’

Actor Danny DeVito officially endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), in a video released by the Sanders presidential campaign on Monday, declaring that the socialist lawmaker is “the man to beat Trump.”

DeVito said it “means the world” to him to support Sanders, because that’s “the right side of history.”

“He’s the guy to do it. He is the man to beat Trump,” DeVito proclaimed, citing Sanders’ decades in politics.

“He is the man to change a whole system. He’s been doing this for so long that it’s like second nature to him,” he continued as the video panned to a brief flashback of the Dumbo actor telling an enthusiastic crowd that he feels the “Bern.”

“He’s gonna take care of the country and not only our country. He’s got his eye on everybody else in the world too,” DeVito said. “This system obviously doesn’t work as it is and we have to change it. We’re gonna fix ourselves and then we’re gonna be an example, the shining example, that we should be. The skies are becoming clear and when the skies clear up what’s standing there is the person who is the one who’s been there forever saying the same thing fighting for the people and that is Bernie Sanders.”

“We can’t expect Bernie to do this alone,” DeVito added, stressing the need for supporters to get involved. We have to be in there with him every step of the way.”

DeVito’s official endorsement comes to no surprise. He attended a Sanders rallty in Venice, Calfornia in December and begged supporters to contribute “anything you can spare” in an email blast that same month.

“We have to help Bernie become president of the United States in any way we can,” the Matilda actor wrote. “My $2,800 is in the coffers. Anything you can spare will help. We can, together, give Bernie a shot at fixing things.”

“Let’s fight with him for a fair and just democracy. One person, one vote. It is possible,” he added. “We have a lot of work to do and need your bucks to do it. Like I said, whatever you can spare. Let’s even things out.”