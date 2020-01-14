NYT: Mostly White, Male Late Night Hosts Slam Mostly White, Male Oscar Nominees

The New York Times called out the irony of TV’s left-wing late-night hosts complaining about the lack of diversity among this year’s Oscar nominees, pointing out that the hosts are also mostly white and male.

In contrast to the Times’s usual indulgence of repetitive late-night comedy, reporter Trish Bendex focused on the hypocrisy of their material, referencing comments from Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Trevor Noah.

“The Academy Award nominations have been announced, and the nominees in the acting categories are overwhelmingly white,” Bendex wrote. “In the best director category, all five nominees are men. On Monday, the late-night hosts, many of them also male and white, took aim at the fact that the Oscars continue to be so male and so white.”

Over on Live, Jimmy Kimmel complained that 19 of the 20 acting nominees are white people. “No women were nominated for Best Director,” he said. “That’s fewer minorities than in Donald Trump’s cabinet, so… .”

Meanwhile, Jimmy Fallon quipped that this year’s nominees are “so white [that] this year’s Oscars are being held at Pottery Barn.”

Yet Trevor Noah, who is mixed-race, took aim at the hypocrisy of Democrats in Hollywood, noting that they are “always talking about how important diversity is, but they’re the ones who always seem to end up celebrating a bunch of white people.”

