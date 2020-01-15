Rapper, Trump basher, and budding Congresswoman Cardi B says she supports the Second Amendment but also wants Americans to know how she believes they should have to qualify to own a gun.

Cardi B tweeted on Tuesday and compared owning a gun to joining the military, saying:

To join the military you need proper training and follow rules right? They do evaluation check to get in right ?If you don’t qualify you get kicked out right?so if you don’t get training and don’t follow proper rules and don’t qualify to own a gun you shouldn’t have one.

The statement about guns and the military was part of a larger effort to clarify her position after facing push-back after she came out in favor of mental background checks and an increased minimum age for gun purchases.

“Listen , I do believe we have the right to bare arms however I do believe in order to get a gun we should get mental check ups, proper training and a older age limit to own one,” the Grammy-winning rapper said. “If the proper age limit to drinking is 21 because these kids can’t handle their liquor how can they.”

Cardi B also alluded to prohibition, “the time alcohol was [prohibited],” only to say that alcohol is now allowable with “regulations and strict rules.”

Drinking alcohol is not a Constitutional right but Cardi B suggests regulations and rules for owning a gun, which is a Constitutional right.

Her gun control rant came on the heels of tweets in which Cardi B said she’s interested in being a politician. She said, “I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Government.”

Democrat presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders came out in support of Cardi B’s political aspirations, saying, “Cardi B is deeply concerned about what’s happening in the country. She knows what it’s like to live in poverty and struggle, and it would be great for her to bring that experience to politics.”

The rapper and former stripper — who has attacked the NYPD and even called Trump supporters “fucking racist rednecks — could bring her gun control views to politics as well, fighting to ensure Americans have to meet some esoteric qualification in order to own a gun for self-defense.

