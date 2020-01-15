Late-Night Hosts Roast Democrat Candidates and ‘The Whitest Debate Yet’

Left-wing late-night hosts Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah mocked the candidates participating in Wednesday’s Democratic Party debate, with the latter describing it as the “whitest debate yet.”

The debate, broadcast and moderated by CNN, only featured candidates who met a certain polling threshold and included former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Amy Klobuchar, as well as Pete Buttigieg and billionaire Tom Steyer.

After addressing the notable moments of the night, including the clash between Sanders and Warren, Noah and Colbert took aim at the remaining candidates and the lack of racial diversity.

“With only six candidates, it was the smallest debate yet, but it was also the whitest debate yet,” said Noah recapping the night’s events. “The only person happy about this was Greta Thunberg because the stage was so white it reflected the sun back into the atmosphere.”

Other candidates who did not qualify for the debate appeared to be from more diverse backgrounds, included businessman Andrew Yang and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

Meanwhile, Late Show host Stephen Colbert also noted the controversy over the candidate’s lack of diversity, which was a particular issue within progressive circles.

“There was controversy because tonight was the first time in this election cycle that Democrats had an all-white debate stage,” he remarked. “Once again, J-Lo was robbed.”

Earlier this week, late-night hosts similarly attacked the 2019 Oscar nominations over the fact that a large majority were white and male. Yet it was The New York Times who noted the irony of late-night hosts, “many of them also male and white, [taking] aim at the fact that the Oscars continue to be so male and so white.”

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, on Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.