HBO Max Taps ‘Vice’ Director Adam McKay for Global Warming Anthology Series

Adam McKay, the Hollywood producer-director behind The Big Short and Vice, is working on a new climate-change-themed anthology series that is scheduled to debut on the HBO Max streaming service.

The Uninhabitable Earth will feature stand-alone fictional episodes that will cover “a wide range of genres and possible futures that could result from the rapid warming of our planet,” according to a press release Wednesday from WarnerMedia, the parent company of HBO. The studio didn’t say when the series will be available for subscribers.

McKay is set to write and direct the first episode, and will serve in an executive producer capacity on the series.

The Uninhabitable Earth is inspired by David Wallace-Wells’ best-selling book and New York magazine article of the same name. His 2019 book explores potential future scenarios for Earth and mankind based on different temperature ranges.

McKay, who won an Academy Award for The Big Short, has a five-year, overall television deal with HBO and HBO Max. He serves as an executive producer on HBO’s hit series Succession and directed some of the show’s episodes.

“I’ve been chomping at the bit to get this show [The Uninhabitable Earth] going. I’m very happy that HBO Max stepped up and made the commitment. There’s obviously no subject as vast and daunting,” said McKay said in a statement.

The series is also being backed by wiip, the recently formed indie studio from Creative Artists Agency.

Adam McKay was a longtime producing partner of actor Will Ferrell. Their production company Gary Sanchez was behind such hit movies as Step Brothers and Anchorman 2.

Last month, the Step Brothers director endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders’ bid for the White House, tweeting that a Sanders presidency would help deliver “free healthcare, a living wage, taxes on billionaires and corps, clean air and water.”

It can happen. An actual President not owned by banks, oil or billionaires. A President not motivated by lining his own pockets. Free healthcare, a living wage, taxes on billionaires and corps, clean air and water…#PresidentSanders — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) December 30, 2019

HBO Max, which is set to launch in May, will feature new content as well as popular movies and TV shows from Warner Bros.’ vast library.

The new streaming service has already lined up an extensive pipeline of new series, including the dystopian series DMZ, which depicts the United States in the grips of a second Civil War. Ava DuVernay is expected to direct the pilot episode.

