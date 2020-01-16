Watch: Adam Schiff was a ‘Jeopardy’ Answer and Not One Contestant Could Identify Him

Not one contestant on Wednesday’s edition of Jeopardy! managed to identify Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) after being asked to name the chair the House Intelligence Committee and leader of the partisan impeachment campaign against president Donald Trump.

Schiff was the correct answer to a $12,000 category marked “U.S. Representatives.” Contestants were provided with a photo of Schiff and the following clue: “One-fifty-third of California’s House delegation is this House Intelligence Committee chairman.”

None of the three contestants knew the answer.

Just a reminder we live in a bubble. @RepAdamSchiff was the answer on @Jeopardy question tonight, with his picture, and no one knew who he was. pic.twitter.com/VtqHpEQfXF — Jeremy Art (@jeremyart) January 16, 2020

Episodes of Jeopardy!, a televisioned quiz show where contestants compete for cash prizes, are usually filmed three months in advance. This means that Wednesday night’s episode would likely have been filmed around October when Schiff and other House Democrats were opening impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

The episode was broadcast on the same day Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi sent impeachment articles to the Senate for trial, appointing Schiff as Impeachment Manager.

Schiff is known as one of President Trump’s most vociferous critics in Congress and repeatedly pushed unsubstantiated claims that Trump had colluded with the Russian state in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election.

Last month, Trump derided Schiff as a “maniac” who had lied to Congress.

“I think he is a maniac, I think he is a deranged human being,” Trump said. “I think he grew up with a complex for lots of reasons that are obvious. I think he’s a very sick man. And he lies.”

