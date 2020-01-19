‘Red Pilled America’ Revisits the Hilarious Weinergate Saga

The latest episode of Red Pilled America continues a two-part series on Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow — and revisits his role in the infamous Weinergate saga, which remains just as astonishing as ever, eight years later.

Hosts Patrick Courrielche and Adryana Cortez speaking with many of the Breitbart News editors and reporters who broke the most infamous social media story in history — one that reverberated in the 2016 presidential campaign.

It was the discovery of tens of thousands of emails on a laptop belonging to the former congressman and former New York City mayoral favorite that led then-FBI Director James Comey to reopen the case against Hillary Clinton — with just days to go before the November 8 election.

But it was Marlow’s unique foresight on that fateful Friday evening in late May 2011 that made Weinergate a story at all. Marlow saw it as a cybersecurity story, not a sex scandal.

Courrielche and Cortez also explore one of the lesser-known but crucial facts about Weinergate: that a source had contacted Andrew Breitbart a week before Weiner accidentally sent the infamous gray underwear tweet to the world.

They relive the ups and downs of the saga, from the media — as usual — attacking the messenger, to Weiner adding fuel to speculation that his account had been hacked, to the “reverse Ginsburg” in which Weiner summoned all of the major cable news networks to his office in Congress to protest his innocence.

Listen to the full episode here.

