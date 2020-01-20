Actor Jeffrey Wright: Virginia Gun Rights Gathering Has a ‘Klan Rally Smell to It’

James Bond movie star and Dell Technologies pitchman Jeffrey Wright asserted, without evidence, that Monday’s pro-Second Amendment gathering in Richmond, Virginia, “has a Klan-rally smell to it.”

“The organizers aren’t at all bothered that a gun circle jerk in Richmond, VA on #MLKDay has a Klan-rally smell to it? Wonder why,” Wright said in a tweet that included a link to a Washington Post article, titled “Richmond braces for enormous gun-rights rally Monday.”

The organizers aren’t at all bothered that a gun circle jerk in Richmond, VA on #MLKDay has a Klan-rally smell to it? Wonder why. https://t.co/1kq9pu1is1 — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 20, 2020

The WaPo article doesn’t mention the Ku Klux Klan or the KKK. So it’s really unclear where Jeffrey Wright is getting his “Klan-rally smell” claim from.

Indeed, media members were framing Monday’s gathering as a “white nationalist rally” — that was how NBC News reporter Ben Collins described the event in a tweet he has since deleted.

Ironically, Jeffrey Wright made his unsubstantiated claim about Monday’s gun rights gathering having a “Klan-rally smell to it” while it was Virginia’s Democrat Gov. Ralph Northam who apologized last February for a medical school yearbook photo which showed two men — one of them Northam, he admitted — in blackface and the other man in a Ku Klux Klan outfit.

As Breitbart News has reported from the ground, thousands of Virginians and pro-Second Amendment advocates from across the country gathered in Richmond on Monday for the Virginia Citizens Defense League’s (VCDL) pro-Second Amendment rally.

Philip Van Cleave told media that his organization has peacefully gathered at the state capitol for Monday’s gun rights rally, which coincides with Virginia’s annual Lobby Day, every January 20 since 2003.

Here’s a live video feed:

One gun rights advocate called out the elite media misinformation about Monday’s rally.

“Every news piece you’ve seen this weekend have brought up the issue of race as though it’s nothing but white rednecks and hillbillies out here who care for the Second Amendment,” one 2nd Amendment activist, who braved 26 degree temperatures Monday morning, told Breitbart.

The man attended Monday’s rally to protest against Gov. Ralph Northam and Virginia Democrats’ move last week to temporarily ban people from carrying firearms on Virginia Capitol grounds in the lead up to the pro-Second Amendment rally.

Jeffrey Wright though has made his feelings about guns known for years. The No Time to Die star said that America has “too many stupid asses” with “too many fucking guns” after a man opened fire on the Congressional baseball practice in 2017, where five people were injured including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the bestselling book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter and Instagram @jeromeehudson