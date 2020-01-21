Watch: Kanye West Leads Worship Before 12,400 Students at Evangelical Conference

Fashion mogul and Gospel megastar Kanye West brought his Sunday Service choir to an evangelical student conference in Tennessee, where he spoke about being saved by Jesus Christ from the devil who was inhabiting his body.

Kanye West appeared before the 12,400 students gathered at the Strength to Stand Conference on Sunday in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The hip-hop artist and his choir were present for both a 10 a.m. service and a 3 p.m. service at the conference, according to a release from the Scott Dawson Evangelistic Assn., which organizes the event.

“I believe Jesus died for my sins. There was a time when the devil had me,” West told the assembly, according to a report from The Christian Post. “Do you know the good news? Jesus can save a wretch like me.”

West and his choir then performed tracks from West’s album Jesus Is King as well as traditional hymns, according to the report.

“We were so thankful that Kanye West and his team were willing to come to Strength to Stand this year,” said Evangelist Scott Dawson, in a statement.

Pastor Adam Tyson, who is West’s pastor in Los Angeles, was also in attendance at the conference. Tyson delivered a short sermon on Sunday about the prodigal son, according to The Christian Post.

“The Father is saying to his son, ‘If you’ll come back, I’m so glad you’re back. I love you,’” Tyson reportedly said during the sermon. “Are you hearing me this morning? If you come back to the Father, He runs after you. He loves you. He wants to embrace you.”

The Scott Dawson Evangelistic Assn. has held the Strength to Stand conference since 1994 in the Pigeon Forge area. The organization said more than 17,000 students were in attendance at the Sunday services this year.

When asked about the born-again West, Dawson told The Christian Post: “I don’t know what’s going to happen in his life. I don’t know what’s going to happen in my life. I don’t know what’s going to happen in your life. But I am firmly convinced I’m speaking to a brother in Christ.”

West recently released his album Jesus Is Born on Christmas Day. The album, featuring his Sunday Service choir, was the latest installment in what has turned out to be a prolific stretch of religious works for the recording artist and fashion mogul.

West recently produced his operas Mary at Lincoln Center in New York and Nebuchadnezzar at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. At Coachella in April, the artist known as Ye brought his Sunday Service choir for an outdoor performance.

