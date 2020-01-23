Exclusive — David Mamet: Trump Is a ‘Great President,’ Left’s Reaction Has Been ‘Psychotic’

The acclaimed playwright and screenwriter David Mamet told Breitbart News on Thursday that he thinks Donald Trump is a “great president,” while liberal reaction to his presidency has been “psychotic.”

David Mamet’s body of work includes the seminal plays Glengarry Glen Ross, Oleanna, and American Buffalo. Mamet has two new works out, including a book titled The Diary of a Porn Star by Priscilla Wriston-Ranger.

He spoke with Breitbart News’ editor-in-chief Alex Marlow on Breitbart News Daily on Sirius XM Patriot 125. The conversation covered Mamet’s career, his intellectual inspirations, and his take on President Trump.

“The reaction to Trump to me is fascinating,” Mamet said. “And one day I started looking at it and squinted my eyes. If you take a Freudian analytical concept, turn it inside out — flip cause and effect and see if the dream makes sense. So if we flip cause and effect, the reaction to Trump — which is psychotic — is equal I believe hydraulically to the reaction to a charismatic leader.”

Listen below:

Mamet equated liberal hysteria over President Trump to the same destructive energy that propelled Adolf Hitler to power.

“The same people growing up right after World War II, you say, ‘Wait a second. How in the world could civilized people say that this little wizened Austrian psychopath was a messiah?’ It’s insane,” he said.

“So the same force that, God forbid, would be devoted here to the adoration of a lunatic is devoted in the anti-Trump psychosis to the excoriation of a regular human being and, I think, a great president.”

Mamet made waves in the entertainment industry in 2008 by writing an essay for The Village Voice that ran with the headline: “Why I Am No Longer a ‘Brain-Dead Liberal.'”

Mamet told Breitbart News that the article’s title was concocted by Voice editors as a “scare hed” and that it didn’t capture the essay’s themes of political civility. But “the die was cast,” he said. “I found out who my friends were. There’s a couple of them left.”

The writer detailed his political conversion in more detail in his 2011 book The Secret Knowledge.

Aside from his new book The Diary of a Porn Star by Priscilla Wriston-Ranger, Mamet’s new play The Christopher Boy’s Communion, starring William H. Macy and Rebecca Pidgeon, is scheduled to begin performances February 13 for a brief run at the Odyssey Theatre Ensemble in Los Angeles.

