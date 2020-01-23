Hollywood star and wellness entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow hosted her Goop company event in front of a vulva-shaped flower arrangement on Tuesday.

Paltrow sold out of her stock of “vagina-scented” candles ahead of her special screening of the upcoming Netflix series about her offbeat company, Goop Lab.

Gwyneth Paltrow says Goop vagina candle is 'punk rock' https://t.co/Mbwhb74Nsp — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 23, 2020

Standing before the vulva-shaped floral arrangement, resplendent in a short white bra that revealed her abs, Paltrow hosted the event to sell her lifestyle company and its new Netflix series.

The series is scheduled to premiere on January 24 with Paltrow hosting six episodes.

Like her often derided company, the docuseries reportedly features a number of bizarre entries including exorcisms, psychedelics, and orgasms.

Others who posed in front of Paltrow’s flowery vagina included members of her company and former E! News host Catt Sadler, former Doritos girl Ali Landry, actress Sara Foster, and Jennifer Meyer, jewelry designer to the stars, and others.

Paltrow’s eclectic company has come under fire for her vagina candle named, “This Smells Like My Vagina.” While the candle “started as a joke,” Paltrow defended the product as “punk rock.” Still, the candle quickly sold out.

Over Christmas, Paltrow raised eyebrows with a Christmas commercial featuring wishes of masturbation and dildos.

