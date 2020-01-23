Video: Julianne Moore Headlines Gun-Control Panel for Michael Bloomberg Group Everytown for Gun Safety

Actress and gun safety activist Julianne Moore lent her celebrity cachet to a recent televised panel discussion about gun control and the effects of gun violence that was organized by Everytown for Gun Safety, a group funded by New York billionaire and Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg.

The 45-minute conversation debuted Wednesday on PeopleTV, the streaming entertainment service from People and Entertainment Weekly magazines.

Everytown for Gun Safety is a non-profit organization whose mission is to push for stricter gun control legislation and to take on the National Rifle Association. The Michael Bloomberg-funded group has a political division called Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund, which endorses and makes donations to certain candidates.

In the show, Julianne Moore — who has starred in several movies wielding guns — moderated a panel of six people whose lives have been impacted directly or indirectly by gun violence. The wide-ranging conversation touched on personal traumas, activism, and efforts to pass stricter gun laws.

“We talk about legislation a lot,” Moore said during the panel. “It feels like it gets stuck in a place. But I don’t believe that that’s true. I do think there have been strides. But I think it’s important to let people know that all of those actions matter. And that their votes matter.”

Colin Goddard, who was shot multiple times in the 2007 Virginia Tech massacre, spoke about his experience as a gun control advocate.

“People do have to understand that this is not acceptable, that there are other modern countries in the world like us that don’t have conversations like this,” he said in the show.

The Oscar-winning Moore said she became an outspoken activist for gun control following the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012. The actress has partnered with Everytown for Gun Safety, using her Hollywood clout and social media following to take on the NRA.

Moore helped form the Everytown Creative Council, a group consisting of dozens of Hollywood celebrities whose job is to recruit gun-control activists. The council’s members have included Judd Apatow, Alec Baldwin, Mark Ruffalo, and Spike Lee.

The actress stated during an appearance on ABC’s The View that she believes there should be limits on the number of guns that individuals can own.

Moore has also stated that she sees the NRA has the opposition.

“The majority of Americans are in favor of common-sense gun-safety regulation,” she told In Style magazine last year. “This is really about us bonding together and forming a real opposition to the NRA.”

