Alec Baldwin: Trump’s Impeachment Centers on a Hate Crime. He Hates the Constitution’

Actor Alec Baldwin shared with the world a declaration I’m sure he believes is the pinnacle of his political precocity.

“Trump’s impeachment centers on a hate crime. He hates the Constitution,” Baldwin blurted from his Twitter on Thursday.

Trump’s impeachment centers on a hate crime.

He hates the Constitution. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) January 23, 2020

A president, of course, cannot be impeached for hating the Constitution. But Baldwin doesn’t let logic like that stand in the way of him showing his hate for President Donald Trump and the tens of millions of Americans who support his presidency.

Earlier this month Baldwin said the “desecration of those ideals and the near moral collapse of this country falls squarely in the lap of Trump’s supporters.”

“The desecration of those ideals and the near moral collapse of this country falls squarely in the lap of Trump’s supporters, as opposed as opposed to Trump himself, who is merely what psychology labels the ‘objective negative function,’ the Saturday Night Live star said. “Like fire, floods and earthquakes, it destroys, and only destroys, by its very nature. Without prejudice.”

2- …and the periodic display of a necessary sacrifice that allowed for the long term health of our society at the expense of short term whims.

The desecration of those ideals and the near moral collapse of this country falls squarely in the lap of Trump’s supporters, as opposed — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) January 13, 2020

Alec Baldwin is also obsessed with seeing President Trump impeached.

In December, he teamed with Veep and Seinfeld star Julia Louis-Dreyfus in encouraging people to hit the street and rally in support of Congressional Democrats’ attempts to impeach President Trump, whom Louis-Dreyfus called “a liar and a fraud.”

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the bestselling book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter and Instagram @jeromeehudson