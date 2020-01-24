EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Legendary Playwright David Mamet Satirizes Stormy Daniels Saga with ‘The Diary of a Porn Star’

Legendary playwright and screenwriter David Mamet joined Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow on Breitbart News Daily on Sirius XM Patriot 125 on Thursday to talk about his new book titled The Diary of a Porn Star by Priscilla Wriston-Ranger.

“The book is a joke and Priscilla is brilliant in the way that like most people that you meet who are the most interesting people in life who are autodidacts and ne’er-do-wells who make something of themselves,” Mamet said about the main character of his book, Miss Wriston-Ranger (or Leafy, the first person narrator of her own life, as we come to know her), who was loosely inspired, Mamet says, by the absurdity of the whole Stormy Daniels news saga.

“I would suppose, if you’re a porn star, there’s really nothing that has to do with the very limited number of ways people can do things to each other with their bodies that’s going to interest you. So the question was, what interests her? So I said, what interests her is what interests me. I’m going to imagine myself into these situations,” Mamet explained.

Mamet was sure to note that “there’s absolutely nothing pornographic or obscene in the book.”

“I always wanted to write a false interview, it’s very, very freeing. When the whole Stormy Daniels thing was coming down I was, as much of the country, intrigued,” he said about what, in some ways, inspired the character Miss Wriston-Ranger. “Because it was the intersection of so many different flavors — individual cupidity and perversity, our curiosity about sex. And I thought ‘well, wouldn’t that be fun?'”

“But then, from having had some experience, I worked for Playboy for a year. I found that the people who were really involved with merchandising sex, it’s the most un-aphrodisiac thing in the world,” Mamet said. “So I thought what would this porn star do in her off hours? And so it started out where she was rejected by Annapolis (U.S. Naval Academy). And then she went into the Forest Service. And then this guy hires her as his personal consultant to have sex with him. But he’s so bored because he’s a multi, mutli mega-billionaire. So he says, okay, we’re only going to do it at the South Magnetic Pole. So it’s that kind of thing.”

“She makes it to Bohemian Grove (‘where no women are allowed’ Alex notes), she dressed as a guy. And that’s where she meets Shimon Peres (former President of Israel) and he takes her trout fishing. And she’s responsible for saving the state of Israel from an attack by Iran. She’s just all over. She was the junior 9-ball champion of Michigan in her youth,” Mamet said. “As you can probably tell, I just had such fun imagining this most interesting of characters.”

In his interview with Breitbart, Mamet also declared President Donald Trump a “great” president and spoke to the “psychotic” reaction on the left to his presidency.

“The reaction to Trump to me is fascinating,” Mamet said. “And one day I started looking at it and squinted my eyes. If you take a Freudian analytical concept, turn it inside out — flip cause and effect and see if the dream makes sense. So if we flip cause and effect, the reaction to Trump — which is psychotic — is equal I believe hydraulically to the reaction to a charismatic leader.”

David Mamet’s iconic plays also include Glengarry Glen Ross, Oleanna, and American Buffalo.

