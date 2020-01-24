John Cusack Gushes over Bernie Sanders: We’ve Never Had a ‘Champion of Social Justice This Close to the White House’

Far-left Hollywood actor John Cusack, who formally endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), gushed in a campaign video saying the left has “never ever ever” had a presidential candidate who’s a “true champion of social justice” like the socialist senator hailing from Vermont.

“We’ve never ever had a movement candidate, a true champion of social justice this close to the White House,” The Journey of Natty Gann actor said in a video posted by Sanders on Thursday.

“We’ve never, ever, ever in our lifetime had a candidate who will do more for working people than Bernie Sanders." –@johncusack pic.twitter.com/COgPtPSDg1 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 23, 2020

The video features the 2012 actor speaking at a January 19 Sanders rally, telling the crowd, “We’ve never ever ever in our lifetime had a candidate who will do more for working people than Bernie Sanders.”

Cusack adds in the video that he knew “from a long time ago” that Sanders was “the guy.”

“I knew it when he was a voice out there in the 80s in the wilderness,” he said, praising Sanders for remaining consistent over the last 40 years.

“He’s talking about a radical redistribution of economic and political power to benefit working people,” Cusack claimed. “And now, the country is finally catching up with Bernie’s moral vision.”

His support of Sanders’ socialist vision comes to no surprise, as he recently warned that the planet only has roughly a decade to urgently address climate change. If we do not take action, he contends, “predatory capitalism” will rule.

“We know this form of capitalism takes and takes; it takes whatever, whenever, however it wants. It’ll take our lives, it’ll take our labor, our spirit, our air and water, even our earth,” Cusack said during a Sanders campaign event in Exeter, New Hampshire, this month. “And Bernie respects us enough to tell the truth, the hard truth: We have a ten to twelve-year window to radically transform our energy systems, or climate change, predatory capitalism, and endless war economies will rob us of the right to any future at all.”

Cusack, who is no fan of the president, has also disparaged his supporters in the past, referring to them as “maga fuck[s].”