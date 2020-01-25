Watch: Jon Voight Calls on America to Pray for President Trump amid Impeachment Battle

Veteran Hollywood star Jon Voight blasted the “radical” left for attacking President Donald Trump with “disgusting lies” and urged Americans to offer up “our highest prayers” for the president amid the ongoing impeachment trial in the Senate.

“Now listen here my fellow Americans of the USA. The president is in much danger from this radical left-wing group. I say radical because this group only has only filthy lies and distortions of the mighty truths that have been written,” the Midnight Cowboy actor said in a video posted to Twitter.

Say The Truth pic.twitter.com/Sqa3HjYGuz — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) January 24, 2020

“The truth my friends, the truth that holds the greatest scripture that is the Declaration of Independence. We as a nation have gained this back with President Trump. And what does the left want to do? To knock down the nation of God’s glory,” the Oscar-winner said, calling the Democrats’ efforts a “disgrace to mankind and a disgrace to the people of the United States of America” and once again blasting the left’s “disgusting lies” against the president.

“We call upon our highest prayers and ask Jesus, Moses, and all saints to save the truth that has been taken down by these cruel individuals of the left and ask God to place his hands upon this nation of the United States of America and bless and protect the truth for our President Donald Trump, so he can continue his legacy as one of our greatest presidents,” Voight added

Jon Voight, who was awarded the National Medal of Arts by the president in November, praised Trump as the “greatest president of this century” in a video posted last August and slammed the Democrat Party in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter months later, declaring that it “doesn’t represent America anymore.”

This is hardly the first time the Deliverance star has spoken out against the Democrats’ impeachment effort, calling it a “war against truths” in another video posted in Septemeber.

“War. This is war against truths. This is a war against the highest noble man who has defended our country and made us safe and great again,” Voight said. “Let me stand with our president. Let us all stand with our President Trump in a time of such evil words trying for impeachment.”