Kobe Bryant’s Death Shocks Hollywood: ‘My Heart Is in Pieces’

Celebrities from Ellen DeGeneres to Disney CEO Bob Iger to Kanye West took to social media on Sunday to express their shock and sadness at the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday outside Los Angeles with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Bryant and seven others.

Bryant and four others were killed after his private helicopter went down near Calabasas, California, sparking an outpouring of grief and sorrow from his friends and followers around the world.

Much of the reaction took place via Twitter, where the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Kanye West, Ellen DeGeneres, and Taylor Swift (to name a few) all mourned his sudden death at just 41-years-old.

Kobe was truly larger than life, a legend. May he and all those who lost their lives today rest in peace. Love and condolences to his family. LA will never be the same. — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) January 26, 2020

Like everyone, I’m stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 26, 2020

Please don’t let this be True. I’m shaking 💔 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 26, 2020

Today we @WaltDisneyCo mourn the tragic loss of @kobebryant…a giant in sports and a person so full of life. Terrible news and so hard to process…. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) January 26, 2020

There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

We can never forget how precious life is. How those who are special to you and never let them forget how deeply you love them — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 26, 2020

I'm so sad and stunned right now. In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle. Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 26, 2020

Just devastated to hear about #KobeBryant .💔An extraordinary athlete, and a genuinely kind, wonderful man. Sending love, prayers & compassion to his family. To his entire @NBA family as well. — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 26, 2020

Kobe, We love you brother We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave pic.twitter.com/pxbgLOOmpY — ye (@kanyewest) January 26, 2020

This is heartbreaking. Rest In Peace Kobe. — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe, hero to many including my grandson, extraordinary athlete and always kind to me & my family. My deepest condolences to his family — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 26, 2020

He was great,charismatic & among the hardest-working athletes ever,but what impressed me most was how deeply-involved Kobe was with his 4 daughters. Pray for them, Vanessa, his parents & his fellow passengers' families on this sad and shocking day. We will never forget you Kobe — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 26, 2020

Others, including Justin Bieber and Jamie Foxx, posted their tributes on Instagram.

I had several celebratory moments with Kobe in 2018. I will treasure them always. He lit up any room he entered with his beautiful smile and spirit. My heart goes out to his family and friends. Rest In Peace 💙 #Kobe pic.twitter.com/ctcPCot8aX — Allison Janney (@AllisonBJanney) January 27, 2020

Jesus this is heartbreaking. — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) January 26, 2020

My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 26, 2020

Kobe gone? No, no, no, no, no.

No. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 26, 2020

My💔Goes Out To Kobe’s Family,Friends,Fans. It’s SO HARD To Deal With The Death Of a GREAT STAR,Because We Feel As If We Knew Them Personally.Kobe Bryant Was a GREAT ATHLETE,& All Of America Will Feel His Loss.

The 🌎 Has Lost a Bright Light ✨🌟✨. — Cher (@cher) January 26, 2020

#KobeBryant you were the greatest. You made our city and the rest of the world so proud. Every basketball fan knew the magnificence of the Mamba. Love and healing to Vanessa and those little girls. God, this is just the worst ever. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant was reportedly traveling with his daughter to basketball practice when the accident took place. “We’re told they were on their way to the Mamba Academy for a basketball practice when the crash occurred,” reports TMZ. “The Academy is in nearby Thousand Oaks.”

The Bryant family are yet to release a statement regarding the tragedy. However, the fatalities were confirmed by the LA County Fire Chief and County Sheriff in a press conference late Sunday afternoon, although they did not reference the Bryant family by name.

