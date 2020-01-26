Kobe Bryant’s Death Shocks Hollywood: ‘My Heart Is in Pieces’

Celebrities from Ellen DeGeneres to Disney CEO Bob Iger to Kanye West took to social media on Sunday to express their shock and sadness at the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday outside Los Angeles with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Bryant and seven others.

Bryant and four others were killed after his private helicopter went down near Calabasas, California, sparking an outpouring of grief and sorrow from his friends and followers around the world.

Much of the reaction took place via Twitter, where the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Kanye West, Ellen DeGeneres, and Taylor Swift (to name a few) all mourned his sudden death at just 41-years-old.

Others, including Justin Bieber and Jamie Foxx, posted their tributes on Instagram.

Kobe Bryant was reportedly traveling with his daughter to basketball practice when the accident took place. “We’re told they were on their way to the Mamba Academy for a basketball practice when the crash occurred,” reports TMZ. “The Academy is in nearby Thousand Oaks.”

The Bryant family are yet to release a statement regarding the tragedy. However, the fatalities were confirmed by the LA County Fire Chief and County Sheriff in a press conference late Sunday afternoon, although they did not reference the Bryant family by name.

