Video: Grammys Host Alicia Keys Calls for Trump Impeachment

The death of Kobe Bryant didn’t stop Alicia Keys — standing on stage in the Staples Center, the house that the NBA legend built — from making the Grammys about politics and dumping on President Donald Trump.

Keys, who served as host of the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, performed a piano medley near the top of the show inspired by “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi.

The medley consisted of references to some of the evening’s most prominent nominees and performers, including Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, and K-pop sensation BTS. But Alicia Keys also mixed in an obligatory reference about attempts to impeach President Trump, while also calling on fellow pop star Cardi B to take up politics.

“Tonight we must unite in spite of all the news that we’re seeing,” Keys sang. “It’s like so crazy. I don’t even watch TV.”

She continued: “Commander in chief impeached, y’all get out, let’s bring Cardi B. Cardi — can you please show all these people what to do?”

someone you loved – alicia keys version

Cardi B, who has expressed her antipathy for President Trump numerous times, has suggested that she might run for Congress. The rap star has backed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for president.

Keys’ diss of President Trump stood in stark contrast to the somber note that she struck at the start of the show.

“We are literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built,” she said.

