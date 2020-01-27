Academy Awards Luncheon Serves Plant-Based Menu in ‘Commitment to Supporting the Planet’

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences served an entirely plant-based menu for its Oscar Nominees Luncheon on Monday, noting, “we owe our global membership a commitment to supporting the planet.”

The Oscar Nominees Luncheon’s plant-based food menu was about the organization stressing the importance of committing to “supporting the planet,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The report added that the food served prior to the actual Academy Awards show scheduled for February 9 will also be completely vegan.

“The Academy is an organization of storytellers from around the world, and we owe our global membership a commitment to supporting the planet,” said the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“For the past decade, the Academy has been committed to reducing its carbon footprint,” added the AMPAS.

The Academy went on to insist that “for the past seven years, the Oscars show has had a net zero carbon imprint” — despite a recent study, which revealed that Hollywood celebrities, like the ones at Monday’s luncheon, and business leaders have carbon footprints up to 300 times bigger than the everyday Americans.

“We continue to expand our sustainability plan with the ultimate goal of becoming carbon neutral,” the Academy insisted.

The Golden Globes, Critics Choice, Screen Actors Guild Awards and WME have reportedly chosen to go vegan, prompting the Academy to follow suite.

The report noted that the Governors Ball is still serving meat this year, adding that the AMPAS said the menu will be 70 percent plant-based. The other 30 percent of the menu will reportedly consist of a variety of fish, meat, dairy and eggs dishes.

The Academy added that since 2013, the Governors Ball has been featuring a menu that is 50 percent plant-based.

The AMPAS also mentioned that it will abolish the usage of plastic bottles at all of its events.

In addition to forgoing meat, doing away with plastic bottles appears to be another trend among the Hollywood elite.

