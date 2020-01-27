Hollywood Demands John Bolton Testify in Impeachment Trial: He Corroborates the ‘Drug Deal’

Hollywood elites loved to hate John Bolton when he served as national security advisor under President Donald Trump. But now he has become their latest hero following a report in the New York Times on Sunday about Bolton’s forthcoming book in which he reportedly claims the president wanted to make aid to Ukraine conditional on investigations into “Democrats.”

Celebrities including Rob Reiner, Michael Moore, Debra Messing, Rosie O’Donnell, Alyssa Milano, and Bette Midler are now calling for Bolton to testify in the Senate impeachment trial or to share his account directly with the mainstream media.

President Trump has vehemently denied the Times report, saying on Twitter that he never told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens.  The president also said Bolton never voiced his concerns at the time of his “very public termination.”

President Trump also said that his administration “released the military aid to Ukraine without any conditions or investigations.”

Rob Reiner tweeted that Bolton’s book confirms the “drug deal” and that President Trump is unquestionably guilty.

Michael Moore encouraged his Twitter followers to “demand” that Bolton testify.

Bette Midler called on Bolton to “sit down for an interview on prime time television and tell the world exactly what he saw, heard, and knows.” The actress also called on Republican senators to “wake up.”

Rosie O’Donnell suggested that Bolton should appear live on MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show.

Debra Messing accused Republican senators of blocking witnesses, adding that Bolton’s book is a game changer.

Alyssa Milano thanked Mitt Romney, who said he supports calling Bolton to testify.

Jeffrey Wright also threw his support behind calling Bolton as a witness.

Alec Baldwin joked that the drop in markets on Monday was a result on Bolton, even though experts have blamed the fall on the coronavirus scare in China.

Josh Gad implied that Americans should put pressure on Senate Republicans in order to compel Bolton to testify.

George Takei wrote that Bolton “should testify now before the Senate.”

