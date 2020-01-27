Michelle Obama Wins Grammy Award for Audio Version of Bestselling Memoir ‘Becoming’

Former first lady Michelle Obama won her first Grammy Award on Sunday for the spoken word album of her bestselling memoir Becoming. She follows in the footsteps of her husband, former President Barack Obama, who has won twice in the same category.

The award was handed out Sunday afternoon in a ceremony that preceded the live Grammy telecast from Staples Center in Los Angeles. Michelle Obama was nominated this year alongside the Beastie Boys, filmmaker John Waters, composer Eric Alexandrakis, and poet Sekou Andrews in the spoken word album category.

Her Grammy win comes on the heels of an Oscar nomination for the Obama-produced documentary American Factory, which was released by Netflix.

The book version of Becoming was released in 2018 and quickly became a bestseller. The audio version came out the following year.

The spoken word album Grammy category has seen a number of Democratic politicians take home awards. Hillary Clinton won for It Takes a Village in 1996, while former President Bill Clinton won for My Life in 2006.

Former President Barack Obama, has won two Grammys for his spoken word albums Dreams From My Father in 2005 and The Audacity of Hope in 2007.

