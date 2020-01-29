Alyssa Milano: Entire GOP Choosing Corrupt Trump over the Health of America

Left-wing actress Alyssa Milano climbed on her social media soap box on Wednesday said that she was merely “uncomfortable” with a recent CNN segment that saw the leftist cable network’s host, Don Lemon, and contributors Rick Wilson and Wajahat Ali mocking the intelligence of Trump voters. Hours later, she was accusing every Republican in America of selling out the country to support the president.

“I don’t agree with making fun of anyone. The CNN clip displays a level of mockery, toward those who support Trump, that I’m uncomfortable with,” Alyssa Milano said in a series of tweets. “I think I understand why you voted for him. You were struggling. You didn’t feel seen or heard by the previous administrations.”

I don’t agree with making fun of anyone. The CNN clip displays a level of mockery, toward those who support Trump, that I’m uncomfortable with. I think I understand why you voted for him. You were struggling. You didn’t feel seen or heard by the previous administrations. 1/5 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 29, 2020

While Milano has spent the entire Trump presidency undermining and campaigning to end it, she gets you, Trump supporter.

“I get it. By voting for Trump you felt you were voting for change that could potentially help you and your family. And to that extent I ask you: are you better off?” Milano asked. “Are you struggling less? Because the country as a whole isn’t better off. The divide has never been deeper.”

I get it. By voting for Trump you felt you were voting for change that could potentially help you and your family. And to that extent I ask you: are you better off? Are you struggling less? Because the country as a whole isn’t better off. The divide has never been deeper. (2/5) — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 29, 2020

While proving zero data to back up her claims, Milano insisted that the country far worse off under Trump.

“In 3.5 yrs since Trump was elected-hate crimes have gone up. Gun violence has gone up. Depression and anxiety have gone up. We need to look at this time in history w/ a critical eye & make hard decisions about the big things. Like decency, integrity, honor, truth and justice.

In 3.5 yrs since Trump was elected-hate crimes have gone up. Gun violence has gone up. Depression and anxiety have gone up. We need to look at this time in history w/ a critical eye & make hard decisions about the big things. Like decency, integrity, honor, truth and justice.3/5 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 29, 2020

In the same breath, Milano said “I don’t know what’s going to happen w/ impeachment. I’m hopeful at best.” But it was just a month ago that Milano was seen on camera saying “impeach the motherfucker.”

And just a few hours after that longwinded screed, the Netflix series actress was at it against smearing half the country and accusing Republicans of selling out America.

“The entire @GOP is choosing a corrupt Bad Guy over the constitution and the health of our nation,” Milano said about the impeachment trail against President Trump. “If I wrote this trial into a film, people and reviewers alike would say, ‘How many bad guys did you need to make your point?’ All of them, I guess. The entire party.”

The entire @GOP is choosing a corrupt Bad Guy over the constitution and the health of our nation. If I wrote this trial into a film, people and reviewers alike would say, “How many bad guys did you need to make your point?” All of them, I guess. The entire party.#CantMakeItUp — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 29, 2020

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the bestselling book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter and Instagram @jeromeehudson