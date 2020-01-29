Kanye West to Bring His Sunday Service to the Super Bowl

Rap Mogul Kanye West announced this week that he is bringing his Sunday Service worship experience to Miami during Super Bowl Sunday.

With his “Ye” Twitter account, Kanye West announced that his service will be held at 11 AM on Sunday at Miami’s FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park:

West noted that tickets are on sale at Live Nation starting at $20 on the lawn and $40 and $100 for other sections.

The Amphitheatre is 15 miles south of Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium where the Kansas City Chiefs will meet the San Francisco 49ers Super for Bowl LIV on Sunday.

The Grammy-winner’s worship event has touched every corner of the country. From 1,000 attendees committing their lives to Jesus Christ in Lafayette to holding worship with inmates in a Houston, Texas, jail, the Sunday Service event has been the cornerstone of West’s newfound commitment to Christ.

West last held a midnight Sunday Service to honor Kobe Bryant only hours after the former L.A. Laker star died in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna, 13, and seven others in Calabasas, California.

The Jesus Is King rapper also tweeted his condolences to the Bryant family on the loss o the NBA legend.

Tweeting a photo of himself and Bryant, West added, “Kobe, We love you brother. We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave.”

West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, also tweeted her grief over the player’s death.

“‘I cry just thinking’s about it. I am praying for their family and everyone’s families who perished in this unthinkable tragedy. Rest In Peace Legend,” she wrote.

