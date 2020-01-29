Rock Band The Strokes to Headline Bernie Sanders Rally in New Hampshire

The American rock band The Strokes is rallying behind Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and is slated to perform at his upcoming rally in New Hampshire, contending that Sanders “represents our only chance to overthrow corporate power and help return America to democracy.”

The Strokes and Sanders campaign announced on Wednesday that the band will perform at “The Get Out the Vote Concert Rally” at the Whittemore Center Arena in Durham, New Hampshire, on February 10 — one day ahead of the Granite State’s Democrat primary.

New Hampshire: join our Get Out the Vote Concert Rally with @thestrokes on February 10th! Together, we can win this primary, defeat Trump, and transform the country into one that works for all. RSVP here: https://t.co/k3PWSSyAYt pic.twitter.com/BjEQi1SPXe — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 29, 2020

“We are honored to be associated with such a dedicated, diligent, & trustworthy patriot—and fellow native New Yorker,” the band’s frontman Julian Casablancas in a statement. “As the only truly non-corporate candidate, Bernie Sanders represents our only chance to overthrow corporate power and help return America to democracy. This is why we support him.”

Sanders has experienced a surge of star power backing his campaign in recent weeks, particularly as the Senate impeachment trial keeps him, largely, locked in the nation’s capital.

Left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have stumped in his place in Iowa, while singer-songwriter Mike Posner knocked on doors in Iowa City on his behalf last week. Portugal. The Man, performed at his rally at the Sioux City Convention Center over the weekend.

The socialist presidential hopeful has also received public support from singer Jason Mraz, actor Kendrick Sampson, rapper Cardi B, and podcast host Joe Rogan.

Additionally, the indie band Bon Iver will perform at Sanders’ rally at the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa, on Friday, January 31, and Vampire Weekend will perform at a Sanders event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Saturday, February 1, per Pitchfork.

“Be it indie rock bands or documentarians or progressive members of Congress, we know that the only way to defeat Trump’s faux populism is real populism, a movement supported by a wide coalition of people that promises to work for the millions of Americans that have been ignored or overlooked by our political system,” Progressive Caucus Co-Chair Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI), who chairs Sanders’ campaign in Wisconsin, said, stressing the importance of a broad coalition of support.

The wave of celebrity endorsements coincides with a widespread Sanders surge in the polls, just days ahead of the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary.