Actress Christine Lahti to Bolton: ‘F**k the GOP Cover Up, We’ll Still Buy Your Book’

Actress Christine Lahti insisted “we’ll still buy your book” if former National Security Advisor John Bolton would just say “fuck the GOP cover up” and “tell your truth” about President Donald Trump.

“John Bolton this is your watershed moment,” tweeted the Chicago Hope and Hawaii Five-0 star said on Thursday. “This is your moment of truth. Hold a press conference today. Tell your truth.”

“Fuck the #GOPCoverup,” Lahti added. “We promise we will still buy your book.”

The Evil and Blacklist actress had been referring to reports of an of upcoming book by Bolton, which allegedly claims that President Trump conditioned aid to foreign countries on investigations into corruption.

Christine Lahti’s comments echo a similar tirade given by leftist Hollywood director Rob Reiner to Bolton on Wednesday.

Reiner has called on the former National Security Advisor to “stop fucking around” and “go straight to the public and tell us what you know” about the president.

Left-wing comedian Rosie O’Donnell also chimed in on Thursday with regards to Bolton.

come on john – tell the world who he is – history is knocking #TestifyBolton pic.twitter.com/R8eIcEDvSY — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 30, 2020

“Come on John – tell the world who he is – history is knocking,” said O’Donnell, “#TestifyBolton”

As of Thursday afternoon, it appears that Bolton may not be testifying at all, as Senate Republicans believe that they will defeat and upcoming vote for calling more witnesses forward.

Senate Republicans also appear confident that President Trump’s impeachment trial will end later this week.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.