Mark Ruffalo: ‘One Way or Another We Are Going to Kick Trump’s Ass’

Left-wing actor and Bernie Sanders for president supporter Mark Ruffalo told his six million-plus Twitter followers that “one way or another we are going to kick Trump’s ass.”

“One way or another we are going to #KickTrumpsAss. Keep your anger, fear, and love where they belong and we will win. All for one and one for all!” Mark Ruffalo said this week.

The Marvel action movie star linked his fiery social media screed to an article on the far-left Dailykos, which reported that the Los Angeles, California-based union, UNITE HERE Local 11 endorsed both Sen. Sanders and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) for president.

“Today UNITE HERE Local 11, which represents “over 30,000 workers employed in hotels, restaurants, airports, sports arenas, and convention centers throughout Southern California and Arizona,” announced their joint support for Bernie and Warren!” the site reported.

Mark Ruffalo formally endorsed Sanders in December, mere days after he called for an “economic revolution” in the United States.

“It’s time for an economic revolution,” the Spotlight star said in a tweet. “Capitalism today is failing us, killing us, and robbing from our children’s future.”

