Michael J. Fox to Stump for Pete Buttigieg at NYC Fundraiser

Actor Michael J. Fox is set to appear at a fundraiser for Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg in New York City, just days after the Iowa caucuses.

The event, titled “An Evening With Mayor Pete Buttigieg,” is scheduled to take place on Wednesday February 5th, with prices ranging from $500 for a “supporter” ticket to a whopping $2800 for a “champion” ticket. Buttigieg will also host a “breakfast and conversation” event the next morning.

The Back to the Future star will appear as the evening’s “special guest,” while Congresswoman Kathleen Rice (D-NY) will also be in attendance. Rice endorsed Buttigieg last year, praising his “unmatched ability and willingness to reach voters from across the political spectrum.”

NEW: Pete Buttigieg is headed to New York two days after Iowa for at least a pair of fundraisers, one on Wednesday night with Michael J. Fox and Rep. Kathleen Rice and one Thursday morning in Gramercy pic.twitter.com/h3aJbby8nY — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) January 29, 2020

The event is merely the latest star-studded fundraiser held by Buttigieg’s campaign. In July, Ellen DeGeneres and Will & Grace star Sean Hayes co-hosted a reception in Los Angeles, while other celebrities including Jason Bateman, Portia de Rossi, and Chelsea Handler were also in attendance.

Last May, actress Gwyneth Paltrow and actor Bradley Whitford held a fundraiser for the 38-year-old White House hopeful attended by many of Hollywood’s LGBT power players keen on supporting what would be the country’s first openly gay president.

Buttigieg’s latest event will take place two days after the Iowa caucuses. According to RealClearPolitics polling averages, Buttigieg is at at 6.8 percent in national support, well behind the likes of Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren. However, he is expected to put in a strong performance in Iowa, where polls indicate he is in third place, with an average support of 16.8 percent.

