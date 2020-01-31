Hollywood Melts Down as Impeachment Trial Leans Toward no Witnesses: ‘Our Country Is in Great Danger’

Hollywood celebrities experienced a collective social media meltdown on Friday morning as it appeared increasingly likely that the Senate would acquit President Donald Trump in its impeachment trial. Stars also made a last ditch effort to rally their followers to demand Democratic witnesses to testify against the president.

Celebrities including Rob Reiner, Bette Midler, and Rosie O’Donnell sounded the Twitter alarm, praising Democrat leaders while warning the public that the end of democracy was nigh.

Actor Jeffrey Wright heaped praise on Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who has been leading the impeachment effort against President Trump.

Regardless of the outcome, @RepAdamSchiff has stood up to defend the aspirations of this place. What he represents is superior to whatever Trump is every damn day and in every lifetime. Well done. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 31, 2020

Actress Bette Midler demanded that the Senate call witnesses in the trial.

EVERY TRIAL NEEDS WITNESSES. FULL STOP. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) January 31, 2020

According to Rob Reiner, Trump is guilty and will let free.

First time in the history of American jurisprudence that an indicted criminal who is proven guilty beyond any doubt is allowed to walk. A Republic if you can keep it. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 31, 2020

Judd Apatow accused Republican senators of rigging the trial.

This is how you will be remembered. As a coward. Bought and sold. https://t.co/fHFtb8e1WE — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 31, 2020

Patricia Arquette implied that the real story behind the impeachment trial will eventually “come out.”

It.Will.All.Come.Out. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) January 31, 2020

Julia Louis-Dreyfus encouraged her followers to text the left-wing progressive activist group Stand Up America, which has positioned itself as part of the “resistance” against the Trump administration,

Your Senators will vote today on whether to do the very minimum, and allow witnesses to testify in the impeachment trial. This is your last chance to make a call to protect the principle that nobody is above the law. Text RIGGED to 21333 to be connected. pic.twitter.com/xs3WcI0wJr — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) January 31, 2020

Responding to author Tours,

Actor Bradley Whitford used the impeachment hearing as an opportunity to call Trump supporters a “cult.”

If you don’t think Trump is a cult, how do you explain @tedcruz enabling a man who mocked his wife’s appearance and accused his father of conspiring to kill JFK? WTF?!?! — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) January 31, 2020

Actor Don Cheadle said that he plans to both “agonize” and “organize” in response to the impeachment trial.

Actress Rosie O’Donnell said “of course HE DID IT … our country is in great danger – buckle up – this is not ok.”

of course HE DID IT … our country is in great danger – buckle up – this is not ok #hangontohope — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 31, 2020

Actor and comedian Patton Oswalt also said he’d “campaign like hell and vote for whoever is nominated. Bernie, Warren, fucking Mayor McCheese.”

I will campaign like hell and vote for whoever is nominated. Bernie, Warren, fucking Mayor McCheese. Oh God here come the Grimace stans. https://t.co/xmq38L8CSr — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 31, 2020

John Leguizamo threatened to target Republic senators who don’t vote for witnesses, as well as Democrats who “defect.”

Actress Rosanna Arquette called out Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN), who dealt a blow to Democrats by voting against witnesses. The actress called Sen. Alexander a “coward.”

Lamar Alexander another coward We won’t forget the ones who sold America down the drain — Rosanna Arquette🌎✌🏼 (@RoArquette) January 31, 2020

Actor Ethan Embry predicted that if President Trump is acquitted, “I have little doubt he’ll win re-election later this year.”

I thought for a moment they would get the votes to allow witness. But now it seems we are just as far from that as we ever were.

If he’s acquitted tomorrow I have little doubt he’ll win re-election later this year. — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) January 31, 2020

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com