Stacey Abrams Gushes: Taylor Swift Has Inspired Americans to ‘Fight for Our Democracy’

Failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D-GA) praised pop megastar Taylor Swift on Friday, tweeting that the Grammy-winner’s left-wing political activism has “inspired” Americans across the country.

.@taylorswift13, thank you for encouraging young people to make their hopes real. Your activism has inspired Americans — particularly young people who can feel unseen & unheard (and aren’t always wrong) — to engage and fight for our democracy. #swifties https://t.co/W7vpyP6IVr — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) January 31, 2020

Miss Americana follows the “ME!” singer as she tours around the country and reveals details about her foray into political activism.

In 2018, Taylor Swift jumped into the political arena by announcing her support from Tennessee Democrats Phil Bredesen, a Senate candidate, and Rep. Jim Cooper and in the midterm elections. The documentary reveals how the Grammy-winner’s upcoming ballad “Only the Young” is about her disappointment in failing to propel Bredesen to victory against his Republican opponent, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN).

Despite her failed political efforts in 2018, Swift has signaled that she’s going to become even more active in helping the Democrat Party defeat President Donald Trump in 2020

“I keep trying to learn as much as I can about politics, and it’s become something I’m now obsessed with, whereas before, I was living in this sort of political ambivalence because the person I voted for had always won,” the singer told the Rolling Stone.

“I think a lot of people are like me, where they just didn’t really know that this could happen. But I’m just focused on the 2020 election,” she added. “I’m really focused on it. I’m really focused on how I can help and not hinder. Because I also don’t want it to backfire again, because I do feel that the celebrity involvement with Hillary’s campaign was used against her in a lot of ways.”

In a recent interview with Variety, Swift ramped up her rhetoric against Republicans, calling some of their policies “sinister” and “dark,” including the Employment Non-Discrimination Act.

“When you’re saying that certain people can be kicked out of a restaurant because of who they love or how they identify, and these are actual policies that certain politicians vocally stand behind, and they disguise them as family values, that is sinister. So, so dark,” she told the magazine.