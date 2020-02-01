Fashion Notes: Melania Trump is Winter Chic in Dramatic Chloé Cape

First Lady Melania Trump departed the White House alongside President Trump this weekend, opting for a winter chic ensemble with wool, color-blocking, and a bright smile.

Melania Trump walked and waved across the South Lawn wearing a color-blocked wool-blend cape by French fashion house Chloé. The cape — blocked in camel, heather grey, and navy — is sold out but retailed for about $600.

Mrs. Trump kept the rest of the look fairly basic. A pair of black skinny jeans and her knee-high suede Christian Louboutin stiletto boots are all that’s necessary for this dramatic cape.

To land in Palm Beach, Florida, Mrs. Trump chose to recycle a floral print pleated silk midi dress by Gucci featuring a bold green stripe at the hem.

Loyal Fashion Notes readers will know that Mrs. Trump previously wore this frock in Buenos Aires, Argentina in November 2018. The Gucci dress retails for about $4,900.

Paired with the dress are suede fuschia Christian Louboutin pumps.

