Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Is All Class for Super Bowl in Hervé Pierre

In contrast to the performers at Super Bowl LIV, First Lady Melania Trump was all class as she attended her annual party for the game in Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday evening.

At Mar-a-Lago, Melania Trump wore an exclusive knitted stretch-jersey dress by Atelier Caito for Herve Pierre from their upcoming Pre-Fall 2020 collection. Loyal Fashion Notes readers will know that Pierre is Mrs. Trump’s personal couturier and style adviser.

Mrs. Trump paired the dress with Christian Louboutin stilettos and, later, a navy Christian Dior coat to return to the White House. Pierre shared a sketch of the dress to his Instagram page and thanked Mrs. Trump for wearing the frock.

“We were so happy,” Pierre wrote alongside a photo of Mrs. Trump. “I guess her smile says it all!!! It the best accessory!!”

