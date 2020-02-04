Hollywood Mocks Democrats’ ‘Embarrassing’ Iowa Caucus Disaster

The Iowa Democratic Party was on the receiving end of a nationwide roast, and was mocked by several left-wing Hollywood figures, after Monday night’s caucus results were delayed for hours in what the party said was a “coding issue” found in the app used to record votes.

The party used a voting app developed by Shadow, a Democrat-affiliated technology company.

As Breitbart News reported:

The outfit is run by Gerard Niemira, who served as Director of Product for Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 presidential campaign. Additionally, former Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook was part of the project Defending Digital Democracy (DDD) — an initiative aimed at protecting elections from cyberattack — that tested the app ahead of the botched caucus.

Caucus precinct chairs were given access to the app before Monday but started noticing issues right away. Party officials issued a statement Tuesday morning, attempting to explain the botched process.

“While the app was recording data accurately, it was reporting out only partial data. We have determined that this was due to a coding issue in the reporting system,” party officials said in a Tuesday morning statement.

While the mockery online was swift, actor Bradley Whitford called the process “embarrassing” and warned “If Democrats aren’t good at democracy, we’ll lose the future our children will have to live in.”

If Democrats aren’t good at democracy, we’ll lose the future our children will have to live in. FYI — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) February 4, 2020

“What the hell is going on in Iowa? These are 150 people in a room and they can’t count the votes. God help us in November.” said actor Albert Brooks.

What the hell is going on in Iowa? These are 150 people in a room and they can't count the votes. God help us in November. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) February 4, 2020

Of course, it didn’t take long for the “there’s an app for that” jokes to pour in. Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Chelsea Peretti and actor George Takei obliged.

lets not use an app for that https://t.co/CqnfSnDlg7 — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) February 4, 2020

Iowa elections? There's an app for that. Too soon? — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 4, 2020

West Wing actor Joshua Malina asked Iowa Democrats on Twitter “What kind of day has it been?”

.@iowademocrats – What kind of day has it been? — (((Josh Malina))) (@JoshMalina) February 4, 2020

‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ star Billy Eichner chimed in, saying “Look, if they’re desperate and depending on an app for results, the gay guy is at a major advantage.”

Look, if they’re desperate and depending on an app for results, the gay guy is at a major advantage. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 4, 2020

Actor-comedian Michael Ian Black suggested that it’s easier if he decides who gets to be president.

I know this might seem like a “too simple” solution to the difficulties/inequities of our electoral system but I’ll toss it out there, anyway – maybe I pick who gets to be president? Would cut down on a lot of time and rigmarole. Think about it, America. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) February 4, 2020

Actor and hardcore Bernie Sanders (D-VT) backer John Cusack said “Well write down the results on paper – hand then to the fucking man.”

Well write down the results on paper – hand then to the fucking man @tjremington: @johncusack Paper ballots isn’t the way caucuses work, John.” — John Cusack (@johncusack) February 4, 2020

A similar point was made actors Jeffrey Wright and Patricia Arquette.

Caucuses are what these guys are to meteorology. Just vote…on paper ballots. And then count them. Period. pic.twitter.com/gpZQdL5W6H — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) February 4, 2020

Paper ballots (not Phoney ballot marking devises with bar codes) hand counted and hand printed poll books. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) February 4, 2020

Kathy Griffin demanded her followers to “calm the F down” and recall the debacle the Obamacare website crashing was.

B) Big deal there was a temporary malfunction in #Iowa. Calm the F down. Remember when the entire country freaked out that the affordable care act website wasn’t up and running perfectly, day f ing one? A brand new national health policy that served millions of Americans. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) February 4, 2020

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump celebrated winning the Republican caucuses in Iowa on Monday night in which he secured 97 percent of the caucus vote.

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the bestselling book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter and Instagram @jeromeehudson