First Lady Melania Trump received two standing ovations at President Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday evening, wearing a John Galliano-esque navy suit.

Melania Trump arrived at the State of the Union in a Dolce & Gabbana navy double-breasted wool suit, reminiscent of the Christian Dior bar suits that John Galliano once recreated in the early 2000s.

Mrs. Trump, receiving two standing ovations from the roaring crowd, paired her Dolce & Gabbana suit with a pair of matching Manolo Blahnik pointed stilettos — appropriate considering she has quite a style devotion to both luxury brands.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.