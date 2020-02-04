Jennifer Lopez Condemns ‘Walls’ and ‘Cages’ in Deleted Post-Super Bowl Rant

Jennifer Lopez condemned “walls ” and “cages” in a post-Super Bowl social media rant but deleted the sections from her post shortly after publishing them, according to multiple reports.

Lopez posted an emotional message to Instagram late Monday in which she referenced the young performers who shared the stage with her during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show in Miami.

“All I want my girls, the little girls on stage with me and all over the world to know is how to use their voices and be proud of everything they are,” the singer-actress wrote, according to reports from NBC News and Buzzfeed News.

“Other people can try to build walls, keep us out or put us in cages. We are proud to recognize that all of us together are what makes this beautiful country truly great.”

But her reference to “walls” and “cages” were removed from the post just hours after being published.

The Instagram post also features a video of Lopez preparing to take the stage with her daughter ahead of the halftime performance.

The Super Bowl LIV show featured young children trapped in stage props that looked like symbolic cages illuminated from the inside. At one point, Lopez donned a giant feathered cape featuring the Puerto Rican flag.

Jennifer Lopez’ symbolic statement about Latino children being detained in cages in the US while singing “Born In The USA” is truly Latin excellence. pic.twitter.com/xHBbDOOhCN — Solomon Ray 🌹 (@solomonraymusic) February 3, 2020

One of the show’s creative directors refered to the props as “cages” in an interview with Buzzfeed

“Someone can put you in cages or you can put yourself in cages,” Tabitha Dumo told the site, “so it’s a bigger statement to everyone to see your own potential and not feel limited in this life that we have that’s so special here in this country.”

This isn’t the first time that Lopez has deleted a controversial comment from her social media accounts.

The Hustlers actress deleted a tweet in 2016 in which she used the hashtag “#AllLivesMatter.”

