Rob Reiner Attacks Rush Limbaugh over SOTU Medal of Freedom: ‘I Loathe This F**king Man’

Hollywood director Rob Reiner took to Twitter and attacked legendary radio talk show Rush Limbaugh after her received the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Tuesday night at the State of the Union.

“Only one thing to say about Rush Limbaugh getting a Presidential Medal if Freedom at The State of the Union: I loathe this fucking man,” Rob Reiner said.

Rush Limbaugh was in tears as he received the Medial of Freedom — the highest civilian award in the U.S. — from First Lady Melania Trump.

The moment was perhaps extra emotional for the iconic radio host and philanthropist because it came just one day after he announced on air Monday that he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

“I wish I didn’t have to tell you. It’s a struggle for me because I had to inform my staff earlier today. I can’t escape… Even though people are telling me it’s not the way to look at it, I can’t help but feel that I’m letting everybody down with this. But the upshot is that I have been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer, diagnosis confirmed by two medical institutions back on January 20th. I first realized something was wrong on my birthday weekend, January 12th,” Limbaugh said.

“There are going to be days that I’m not going to be able to be here, because I will be undergoing treatment, or I’m reacting to treatment,” he added.

Reiner was just one of many Hollywood leftists to attack Limbaugh on Tuesday night.

“I’m a Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, man. Front me 50 pills?” — Rush to his Oxy dealer tomorrow,” actor Patton Oswalt said.

