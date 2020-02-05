Ashley Judd Backs Elizabeth Warren to Take on Trump and ‘End Corruption in Government’

Actress Ashley Judd has officially endorsed Elizabeth Warren’s bid for the Democratic nomination for president, saying that the Massachusetts senator “will end corruption in government” and will be “the best president money can’t buy.”

Judd joins a growing list of Hollywood celebrities who have thrown their starpower behind Sen. Warren. Other celebrities to publicly endorse her include Chrissy Teigen and John Legend; Rosie O’Donnell; and Scarlett Johansson.

Sen. Warren’s campaign held a posh fundraiser in the Los Angeles area in December, drawing celebrities such as Elizabeth Banks, Busy Philipps, Ben Feldman,

On Tuesday, Judd tweeted her endorsement of Sen. Warren, calling the candidate “tough” and “compassionate.”

Hi Y'all! I support @ewarren because she will end corruption in government & is the best president money can't buy. She is tough, compassionate, & I'm all in. Chip in a few bucks and get a call from me, thanking you for supporting big structural change! https://t.co/YgthnG1Wf9 — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) February 4, 2020

Judd previously threw her support behind Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s (D-NY) presidential campaign, saying that she was trying to help the candidate qualify for the Democratic debates. Sen. Gillibrand ended her bid for the Democratic nomination in August.

In endorsing Sen. Warren this week, the Heat and Double Jeopardy actress made no mention of the politician’s many specious claims that she had Native American ancestry. Nor did Judd bring up Sen. Warren’s misleading claims that she sent her children to public school, when her son attended a private school.

Last month, Judd campaigned for Sen. Warren in New Hampshire, tweeting that she believes Warren “should be our next president.”

There are only 18 days left until the #FITN primary. So today I'm I’m snowy New Hampshire with @nhforwarren to talk to voters about why I believe @ewarren should be our next president. This gal is all in and was a delight! #warrenhasaplanforthat pic.twitter.com/HhOm5JHSYB — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) January 24, 2020

Ashley Judd was one of the first women to publicly accuse Harvey Weinstein for sexual misconduct. She alleged that Weinstein sexually harassed her during a meeting in a hotel room in the late 90s, and later retaliated against her professionally for refusing his overtures.

