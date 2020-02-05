Cher Conspiracy: ‘Trump and His Flying Monkeys Destroyed Iowa’

Left-wing pop icon Cher took to Twitter on Tuesday to blame the disaster at the Iowa caucuses on President Donald Trump and “his flying monkeys.”

“I BELIEVE IT WAS trump AND HIS FLYING MONKEYS WHO DESTROYED’IOWA,'” tweeted Cher before issuing a stark warning: “NOT KIDDING.TRUMP IS ABOUT TO SHOW U ‘EVIL’ WE NEVER KNEW EXISTED.”

The tweet was accompanied by three cartoon-like images of the fictional characters from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz known as “flying monkeys.”

I BELIEVE IT WAS trump AND HIS FLYING MONKEYS WHO

DESTROYED”IOWA”.NOT KIDDING.TRUMP IS ABOUT TO SHOW U🔥”EVIL”🔥WE NEVER KNEW EXISTED. pic.twitter.com/k4S7UaKzYJ — Cher (@cher) February 4, 2020

The third flying monkey image in Cher’s tweet appeared to be taken as a screenshot from within the singer’s “Photos” app on her phone, as it also displayed the latest photos in her camera roll at the bottom of the image.

“I love how you randomly save photos of yourself,” noted one user on Twitter who posted a zoomed in screenshot of the singer’s latest camera roll photos, which included an image of Cher, Brittany Spears, and more variations of “flying monkey” images, among other photos.

I love how you randomly save photos of yourself. Because same pic.twitter.com/xDpW7WURmA — Ren Rose (@rosextweet) February 4, 2020

While it is not exactly clear what Cher had been referring to in blaming President Trump “and his flying monkeys” for the destruction of Iowa, she was most likely expressing her dismay over Monday’s Iowa Caucus disaster, which involved a series of mishaps that left Iowa’s Democrat Party in a state of chaos.

Concern over “flying monkeys” wasn’t the only thing that sent Cher into an all-caps Twitter tirade on Tuesday.

The singer had also proclaimed Trump as “vengeful, illiterate, [and] limp” in reaction to the president declining to shake House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)’s hand moments before he began his State of the Union address that evening.

“MISUNDERSTOOD..HE SNUBBED HER,” tweeted Cher. “IVE BEEN ALIVE THROUGH 13 PRESIDENTS,& HES THE MOST VENGEFUL ILLITERATE,LIMP, IMITATION OF A MAN EVER.”

“HE’S ALSO AFRAID OF HER,” she added.

