Hollywood Finds a Hero in Mitt Romney

Left-wing Hollywood celebrities have a new hero and his name is Mitt Romney.

Prominent stars including Alyssa Milano, John Legend, Rosie O’Donnell, and Ben Stiller rushed to praise the Utah senator on Wednesday after he announced that he would break ranks with fellow Republicans and vote to convict President Donald Trump in the Senate’s impeachment trial.

On the floor of the Senate, Romney proclaimed that President Trump was guilty of “an appalling abuse of public trust” and therefore must be removed from office.

Hollywood actors rushed to praise Sen. Romney, with Alyssa Milano leading the love-in with a tweet that described him as a “decent” and “courageous” man.

“Thank you for doing what’s right, @MittRomney. History will remember you as a decent, courageous, man among cowards and fools,” she wrote.

Thank you for doing what’s right, @MittRomney. History will remember you as a decent, courageous, man among cowards and fools. pic.twitter.com/YPQkDTex1p — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 5, 2020

Pop superstar John Legend echoed the sentiment.

Good for Mitt Romney. https://t.co/MxgcbVNjDv — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 5, 2020

Actor Ben Stiller tweeted that he has “a lot of respect for Mitt Romney following his conscience and doing what he feels is right. One vote that will mean a lot to many.”

A lot of respect for Mitt Romney following his conscience and doing what he feels is right. One vote that will mean a lot to many. https://t.co/YQ1b35xVIJ — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) February 5, 2020

Rosie O’Donnell called Sen. Romeny a rare “Republican with honor.”

thank u @SenatorRomney for voting to convict – one republican with honor #ConvictAndRemove — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 5, 2020

Hannah and Her Sisters actress Mia Farrow tweeted that “Mitt Romney shows us all is not lost.”

Mitt Romney shows us all is not lost: ““My own view is that there’s not much I can think of that would be a more egregious assault on our Constitution than trying to corrupt an election to maintain power. And that’s what the president did.” https://t.co/lti4BhVcLi — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) February 5, 2020

The West Wing star Bradley Whitford thanked Sen. Romney for his “spark of decency.”

Incredible. The radical idea that an elected official must put their oath to uphold the constitution above what’s most convenient for them politically. Thank you @MittRomney. Let’s help him blow this spark of decency into a fire that engulfs the madness of hatred and division. https://t.co/w3vKQSDlzw — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) February 5, 2020

George Takei praised Sen. Romeny for his “integrity,” while fellow actor Josh Gad singled out his “political courage.”

Thank you demonstrating at this trial what integrity looks like, Senator Romney. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 5, 2020

Thank you @SenatorRomney for your political courage and for honoring your oath to the Constitution. Your colleagues will not be kindly looked upon in the history books of tomorrow. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 5, 2020

John Cusack also joined the group hug, writing that “Romney tells the truth.”

Romney tells the truth https://t.co/snUphe84Pb — John Cusack (@johncusack) February 5, 2020

Veep actor Diedrich Bader implied that Sen. Romney has been correct all along about Russian interference.

Romney was also right about the Russians — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) February 5, 2020

Grace and Frankie actor Ethan Embry claimed that Romney’s defection means that the impeachment effort is “no longer partisan.”

If he stays true to his word, it’s no longer partisan — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) February 5, 2020

