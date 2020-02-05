Actor Jeffrey Wright: Trump and His ‘Klan’ of Supporters Trying to Reconjure Jim Crow

James Bond movie star and Dell Technologies pitchman Jeffrey Wright claimed that President Donald Trump and his “klan” of supporters want to return America to the days of racial segregation.

Watching Trump’s State of the Union address with his 90-year-old aunt, Wright claimed that she was “watching like a hawk” as Trump and his supporters yearned to take the country back to her childhood, when Democratic-dominated state legislatures in the south enforced segregation between the two races on grounds of the “separate but equal” legal doctrine for black Americans set out by the Supreme Court.

“I love that my 90-yr-old aunt knows how to dip into an Insta story,” Jeffrey Wright said in a typo-filled tweet. “She’s also watching every sec (btw power naps) as Trump & his klan of sycophants try to corrupt America back to a perverse re-conjuring of her Jim Crow childhood – like a hawk. She’s not fooled. We shouldn’t be.”

Wright provided no evidence for his assertion, with no references to any part of Trump’s address that indicated a desire to segregate or whip up racial tensions in America. In reality, Trump actively boasted about achieving “record and permanent funding for our Nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities.”

The 54-year-old regularly takes to Twitter to rant about Trump.

Last month, Wright declared that a pro-Second Amendment gathering in Richmond, Virginia, had a “Klan-rally smell to it,” despite the fact that issues of race and social justice were not relevant to the demonstration’s agenda.

With regard to Trump, the Hunger Games star recently compared the president to convict Charles Manson and his murderous cult known as The Manson Family. The comparison was in response to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) describing Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee as a cult whose main followers are the mainstream media.

