Bette Midler Trump Meltdown: ‘HE WILL RULE YOU UNTIL HE DIES’

Left-wing actress Bette Midler had an all-caps Twitter meltdown against President Donald Trump, proclaiming that if he wins reelection in November “he will rule you until he dies, you die, or both.”

“HE PINNED THIS,” said Midler of the president’s tweet. “YOU THINK THIS IS A JOKE, DON’T YOU? IT’S NOT. HE MEANS IT.”

“HE WILL CHANGE THE RULES AND HIS ENABLERS WILL LET HIM,” added the Freak Show actress. “IF HE WINS AGAIN, HE WILL RULE YOU UNTIL HE DIES, YOU DIE, OR BOTH. THEN…YOU’LL GET IVANKA.”

HE PINNED THIS. YOU THINK THIS IS A JOKE, DON’T YOU? IT’S NOT. HE MEANS IT. HE WILL CHANGE THE RULES AND HIS ENABLERS WILL LET HIM. IF HE WINS AGAIN, HE WILL RULE YOU UNTIL HE DIES, YOU DIE, OR BOTH. THEN…YOU’LL GET IVANKA. https://t.co/qdx1bZme80 — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 6, 2020

The Loose Women actress had been reacting to President Trump’s pinned tweet, which was posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday, after he was acquitted in the Senate on both articles of impeachment.

In the tweet, the president trolls Democrats with a playful video of a fake TIME Magazine cover zooming in on Trump campaign signs that continue for the next four years, up to the year 90000, and eventually ending a sign that reads, “Trump 4EVA” [forever].

President Trump’s pinned tweet wasn’t the only thing to send Midler on a Twitter tirade on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the actress lamented House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) not ripping up her copy of President Trump’s State of the Union speech into “little, teeny, tiny pieces” and throwing it back into his face.

“Last night?” tweeted Midler. “Too bad Nancy didn’t tear that speech into little, teeny, tiny pieces and throw that blizzard of lies right back in his face!”

