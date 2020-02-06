Hollywood Triggered By Trump Victory Lap: ‘Republicans Are Now accomplices’

The Hollywood left went into full meltdown mode on Thursday as President Donald Trump took a victory lap just a day after the Senate voted to acquit him on the charge of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

“Why’s this garbage minstrel show even being broadcast?” asked actor Jeffrey Wright, who also called President Trump “a self-pitying absolute bottom-feeding disgrace” and said it’s “unreal that people buy this ridiculousness.”

Why's this garbage minstrel show even being broadcast? — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) February 6, 2020

Actress Rosie O’Donnell was so shook that she asked MSNBC host Rachel Maddow to have her own network pull Trump’s presser off the air.

hey @maddow can u report to the studio to break down this drug fueled freak show of a speech @MSNBC — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 6, 2020

The Two and a Half Men and Supergirl star Jon Cryer declared “Republicans are now accomplices to Trump’s abuses of power.”

Republicans are now accomplices to Trump’s abuses of power. https://t.co/fjK5kWzjOc — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) February 6, 2020

In his nationally broadcast speech, President Trump thanked the “great warriors” in the House and Senate who defended him against the Democrats’ impeachment campaign, apologized to his family for having to endure the grueling process, and tore into Sen. Mitt Romney for voting to convict Trump for abuse of power.

“Today is the day to celebrate these great warriors, right?” Trump said. “These are great warriors. They really fought hard for us.”

“We’ve all been through a lot together. We went through hell, unfairly,” said Trump, praising several Senators by name. “Mitch McConnell, I want to tell you, you did a fantastic job.”

The president also took shots at “failed presidential candidate” Sen. Romney, Nancy Pelosi, and Rep. Adam Schiff, saying the Democrats “have been stone cold crazy, we beat them once and we’ll beat them again.”

But it was apparent;ty all too much for some sensitive celebs.

Actor Adam Goldberg wanted to all end while actor Michael McKean was calling for (another) constitutional end to Trump’s presidency by way of invoking the 25th Amendment.

When is the orchestra gonna play him off? — Kiss My @s (@TheAdamGoldberg) February 6, 2020

25th! 25th! 25th! — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) February 6, 2020

Actor cracked this joke and the official Daily Show Twitter account accused everyone in attendance for Trump’s speech of being a cult.

Hurry honey, get the kids in here to watch this historic moment! https://t.co/AMYqY6ksPT — david cross (@davidcrosss) February 6, 2020

Even Scientologists watching this like, "Damn, this is a cult" pic.twitter.com/m1LsRo5IzX — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 6, 2020

There was this showstopper from actor George Takei.

I’m calling unsportsmanlike behavior. Election Penalty, 4 years. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 6, 2020

And Michael Ian Black fired off this quip.

I always thought “The Emperor’s New Clothes” was a parable, not a history lesson. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) February 6, 2020

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the bestselling book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter and Instagram @jeromeehudson