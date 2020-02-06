Jimmy Kimmel: Nancy Pelosi Should Have ‘Spanked’ Trump with Copy of SOTU Address

Left-wing late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel said Nancy Pelosi did not go far enough when she ripped up her copy of President Trump’s State of the Union address, suggesting she should have rolled it up and “spanked” him with it.

Pelosi has faced widespread criticism after tearing up her copy of the speech, with many people describing it as an offensive gesture to many of the positive things mentioned within it, which included the celebrating record levels of employment, honoring of veterans, and commitments to freedom and democracy all over the world.

“Trump got away scot-free after extorting another country with our taxpayer money to help himself win an election,” Kimmel said in his monologue. “But Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House, is on the hot seat today because she ripped up some paper last night.”

“That hasn’t happened since [Trump’s] last divorce, and I have to say, I didn’t like that,” Jimmy Kimmel continued. “I think tearing up the speech was a bad move. She should have rolled it up and spanked him with it.”

On Thursday, images of Pelosi during the address even showed the 79-year-old even making tiny tears in the copy of her speech, presumably so that the ripping would go smoothly.

Video confirms Nancy Pelosi ripping up the #SOTU speech was PREMEDITATED: 9:49 PM: Pelosi makes small tears to the paper after POTUS mentions "new cures for childhood cancer" and eradicating AIDS. 10:24 PM: Pelosi holds up the already torn paper and finishes ripping it in half. pic.twitter.com/IR2y9CeYVo — Trump War Room – Text WOKE to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) February 5, 2020

Pelosi also insulted the president by giving him a shortened introduction, perhaps because of her fury at the failure of her and Democrats’ attempts to impeach Trump, with the Senate deciding to acquit him on all charges.

