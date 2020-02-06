Stephen Colbert Smears ‘Skin Bag’ Susan Collins over Vote to Acquit Trump

CBS Late Show host Stephen Colbert attacked Sen. Susan Collins’s tremor after she voted with her party to acquit President Donald Trump from impeachment charges, thus destroying any chance that Democrats could successfully remove him from office.

Describing her as the “the senator who has most successfully talked herself into believing that she believes in something,” Colbert picked up on an interview Collins gave to CBS where she predicted that Trump “will be much more cautious in the future.”

Imitating Collins with a tremor, Colbert said: “In the future, he’ll be more cautious and not get caught. By the way, Mr. President, if you need help getting rid of a body, I’m your girl. The secret is removing the hands and teeth and killing the guy who sold you the shovel.”

“I seem really folksy, but if you listen closely to what I’m justifying suddenly I seem like a skin-bag filled with writhing tentacles,” he continued.

Stephen Colbert, who like many of Trump’s opponents was left devastated by the acquittal, also latched onto remarks in an interview with Fox News where Collins admitted she “believes” Trump has learned his lesson.

“Well, I may not be correct on that,” she said. “It’s more aspirational on my part, it’s more that I hope that he’s listened to the many voices in the Senate who have pointed out that the call was very problematic.”

“Yes,” Colbert responded. “And a better word for Senator Susan Collins would be Former Senator Susan Collins.”