Barbra Streisand Disappointed That Trump Can’t Let Bygones by Bygones

A month removed from listing her six reasons why President Donald Trump should be impeached and before that promting a photo on Twitter depicting his bloodied body being impaled by the heel of a shoe with the word “Pelosi” emblazoned on it, Barbra Streisand says she’s disappointed that Trump slammed Democrats during his prayer breakfast speech instead of letting “bygones be bygones.”

“It would’ve been so nice to hear President Trump bring people together in bi-partisan fashion at the prayer breakfast,” Barbra Streisand said Friday. “You know, let’s let bygones be bygones and work together to put through infrastructure, healthcare. But no, his insults and vindictiveness always shines through.”

President Trump took some shots at congressional Democrats during his address at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday.

“They love people and sometimes they hate people,” Trump said, referring to people of faith. “I’m sorry. I apologize. I’m trying to learn. … It’s not easy. When they impeach you for nothing and then you’re supposed to like them it’s not easy folks, I do my best.”

In August 2016, Barbra Streisand said she’d move to Australia if Trump won the election. Trump did win. And Babs remained in America and was left wondering, a week before a “disgraceful” Trump was inaugurated, how the country would survive his presidency. Weeks later she called him “clueless, reckless, graceless, mindless and heartless. Later that year, she blamed Clinton’s election loss on “sexism.”

The Grammy-winner released an album in 2018 called Walls, which she said was about rebuking the “groper in chief.” She followed that up by saying that women who voted for Trump did so because their husbands did.

Streisand kicked off a campaign of calling for Trump’s removal from office last July, saying it’s “time for voters to remove climate deniers from office” starting with President Trump. Jumping on the Democrats’ impeachment bandwagon, Streisand said impeachment was envision by America’s founders in case the country needed to get rid of inspiring despots like Trump.

She shared her six reason why he should be impeachment just a few days later.

Trump must be impeached:

1. Trump bribed and extorted the Ukraine with taxpayer money to investigate a political rival for personal gain. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) December 5, 2019

5. Trump dismisses intelligence briefings about Russia's role in undermining our democracy, and repeats Kremlin disinformation on Ukraine.

6. Trump is personally profiting from the presidency, violating the emoluments clause. He charges our government to stay at his resorts. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) December 5, 2019

Perhaps bored with seeing him impeached, Streisand posted a photo to Twitter early Saturday depicting a bloodied President Donald Trump being impaled by the heel of a shoe with the word “Pelosi” emblazoned on it.