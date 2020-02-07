James Woods Returns from Twitter Exile, Immediately Trolls Clintons and Mitt Romney

Actor James Woods returned from Twitter exile late Thursday, tweeting for the first time since his highly public feud with the social media giant last year.

The Oscar-nominated actor wasted little time by firing off 20 tweets in his first few hours back online, including salvos aimed at Bill and Hillary Clinton, as well as Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT). He also trolled Democratic party leaders for their bungled handling of the Iowa caucuses earlier this week.

James Woods received a hero’s welcome on Friday from his more than 2 million followers, including a message from President Donald Trump.

I simply can’t express how honored I am by the kindness and warmth I have received by so many of my Twitter friends tonight. You are genuinely such fine people. Thank you. I am in tears. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

Woods has so far offered no explanation for his decision to return to Twitter after an absence of nearly 10 months. In one of his first tweets since returning, the star joked that he had been “on vacation awhile.”

I was on vacation awhile, avoiding the news. How’d the #Mueller thing work out? The #impeachment scam? Who won the #Iowa caucuses? Is #MichaelAvenatti still a contender for the Democratic nomination for President? How’s #JeffreyEpstein doing? — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

Twitter locked Woods’ account, @RealJamesWoods, in April 2019, claiming that the actor had violated the platform’s terms of service with a tweet in which he used the hashtag #HangThemAll. Woods used the hashtag in an apparent reference to Democratic attempts to remove President Trump from office.

The social media giant said that Woods’ tweet violated its rules against abusive behavior and targeted harassment.

Of course Twitter doesn’t inform his followers. @RealJamesWoods has received the following email: pic.twitter.com/2nnnVBVktQ — Sara Miller (@Millerita) April 20, 2019

It remains unclear when Twitter unlocked Woods’s account. The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Woods appears to have retained his more than 2 million followers. The actor amassed his large Twitter following through a combination of star power, scathing political commentary, and humor aimed at liberal politicians.

On Friday, Woods trolled House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for her decision to tear up a copy of President Trump’s state of the union speech on live television. He also ribbed Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), following allegations that her presidential campaign has marginalized women of color on its staff.

Actually Italian grandmothers are loving, charming, and endowed with the wisdom of the ages. Speaker Pelosi’s classless gesture bore none of those qualities. I’m not casting aspersions on your mother personally, however, given her obvious condition. https://t.co/qqHqhepNwN — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

Not enough room in the Warren TeePee for women of color? Not a surprise, considering what a liar and hypocrite she has been since, well, forever… https://t.co/c84h0HH2pZ — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

The actor also tore into Sen. Romney, calling him a “rat” for voting to convict President Trump during the Senate’s impeachment trial this week.

This is the guy who passes a silent stinker in the elevator and then proceeds to lecture everybody about intestinal management. You’ll never come back from this one, Mittens. Even your magic pants won’t save you. #MittTheRat https://t.co/Rh9ZSPkKfo — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

Woods also took aim at the Clintons, whom he has targeted numerous times on Twitter.

And hopefully you will eventually be victorious in your quest to bring the #RapistClinton to justice. We will stand by you until he is behind bars (hopefully monitored by the same guards who watched over Jeffrey Epstein). https://t.co/SmgcJ1Mrhp — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

In his joke about the Iowa caucuses, Woods wrote that Democratic leaders “have cheated elections for so long, they can’t even elect themselves.”

The #Democrats have cheated elections for so long, they can’t even elect themselves… #IowaCaucusDisaster https://t.co/31CnbxwRfy — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com